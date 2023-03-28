Photographers and outdoor enthusiasts were treated to a stunning display of the Northern Lights late last week. Bands of ethereal glowing sky lights followed Thursday night’s cotton-candy sunset.
Fortunately for those who may have hit the hay early or did not peek into the night sky, a local resident shared a stunning image of what appears to be the Aurora Borealis. Randy Arbogast of 301 S. Washington St., Watertown shot the photograph on Fairview Drive just beyond AbleLight Thrift Shop in Watertown.
“I have seen the Northern Lights in Canada one other time, which I have to say was pretty impressive as we were about three hours north of the border when we saw them,” said the senior pastor at Calvary Baptist in Jefferson.
The Badger State was not alone, either. The Northern Lights were seen across several states late last week, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Miller.
“They were as far south as Iowa and even out to the West Coast,” he said.
The Northern Lights could be seen at the National Weather Service office in Sullivan, Miller said
He said what causes the Northern Lights are the coronal mass ejections, which are caused by the interaction of gaseous particles in the Earth’s atmosphere and charged particles from the sun.
“The Northern Lights are only visible at night, and usually appear in the lower polar regions,” Miller said. “The Auroras are nearly visible every night near the Arctic and Antarctic Circles. We were lucky to see them because they usually only come as far as southern Canada.”
