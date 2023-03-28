Photographers and outdoor enthusiasts were treated to a stunning display of the Northern Lights late last week. Bands of ethereal glowing sky lights followed Thursday night’s cotton-candy sunset.

Fortunately for those who may have hit the hay early or did not peek into the night sky, a local resident shared a stunning image of what appears to be the Aurora Borealis. Randy Arbogast of 301 S. Washington St., Watertown shot the photograph on Fairview Drive just beyond AbleLight Thrift Shop in Watertown.

