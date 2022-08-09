JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff’s Department detectives have been busy in their attempts to determine who has been committing a series of home burglaries in the northern part of the county and the department is urging everyone to be more careful about securing their homes.

“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of burglaries at unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Monday, asking that residents be vigilant in locking and tightening security at their residences.

Load comments