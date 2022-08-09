JUNEAU — Dodge County Sheriff’s Department detectives have been busy in their attempts to determine who has been committing a series of home burglaries in the northern part of the county and the department is urging everyone to be more careful about securing their homes.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of burglaries at unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Monday, asking that residents be vigilant in locking and tightening security at their residences.
“We are not prepared to provide additional details at this point, as our detectives are still working through the cases and determining what information might be able to be released,” Schmidt said. “I can tell you they are occurring in the far northern portion of the county. Our message is simply this — lock the doors in your homes, lock the doors to your cars, keep your valuables secure and report any suspicious activity immediately.”
Schmidt said that if residents see something that seems suspicious, they should report their information to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 920-386-3726, extension 8.
“Reporting in a timely manner, as it is happening, is beneficial, if you can do so safely,” Schmidt said.
