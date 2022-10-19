No parking available on Main Street in Watertown tomorrow overnight Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There will be no parking on both sides of Main Street on Friday from midnight to 8 a.m. A City of Watertown DPW crew will be grinding down multiple bumps on Main Street in the area during this time.There will be flaggers on the crew that will assist with traffic flow. The no parking signs will be removed as soon as the crew is finished with their work. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Beaver Dam child killed after reportedly being hit by vehicle on private property Lebanon strip club owner sentenced for prostitution, tax fraud Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy performs with masterclass participants in Watertown Watertown Community Health gets $5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos Watertown hospital launches remote patient monitoring program Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 10-13
