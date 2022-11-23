JEFFERSON — Unlike 2022 when their historic downtown was torn up and updated, Jefferson residents will not be inconvenienced by projects in 2023 and will see their budget offering services almost identical to those this year.

According to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag and Finance Director Tanya Stewart, residents and visitors to Jefferson will be encumbered in their north/south travels through the city by the bridge reconstruction project on South Main Street. This closure will last likely through July of 2023, but project has nothing to do with city funds, as it is being paid for, in great part, by the state.

Load comments