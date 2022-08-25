JUNEAU — While county officials were thinking of potential monetary bonuses for employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided against it. Instead, employees will be treated to a box lunch.
Dodge County Board supervisors agreed Aug. 16 to take $4,000 from its general fund or unassigned fund balance to pay for a “employee appreciation event.”
The resolution of the employee appreciation event states, “The Dodge County Board of Supervisors wish to recognize the dedication of Dodge County employees and to express its appreciation to Dodge County employees who maintained and delivered quality county services during the pandemic, performing exemplary on behalf of the citizens and visitors of Dodge County and providing county services in a safe and orderly fashion.”
The event comes on the heels of a controversial March of 2021 proposal by former Dodge County Administrator Jim Mielke, who has since retired from the position.
Mielke proposed the concept of providing a COVID-19 Thank You Initiative to county employees. He said then the concept equates to a pro-rated bonus for part-time employees and $500 for full-time employees, but it never happened because it would’ve cost too much for Dodge County.
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun said at last week’s Dodge County Board meeting the lunches will cost roughly $5.80 an employee. He said the $4,000 will be spread over the nearly 700 full-time employees working for Dodge County.
“For us to put this together for the employees is a great thing,” Guckenberger said. “I’m grateful that we and we alone are making this happen. I admonish the department heads for not making this happen on their own.”
Guckenberger questioned why the department heads in smaller departments where they are three or less people working in them why they could not find the revenue to pay for the “employee appreciation event” rather than using money from the general fund.
Supervisor Rich Greshay of Horicon, who supported Mielke’s proposal for the monetary bonuses, admitted last week the bonuses fell by the wayside.
“All of our departments are in the red,” Greshay said. “The least we can do for our employees is to have a brat fry.”
No date has been set for the event, but it will be catered, Greshay said last week.
A call to Greshay to find out what food would be served at the event was not returned before deadline Wednesday.
Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown said she appreciates the work of the county employees, but asked, if the departments are in the red should money be removed from the general fund, especially during budget time?
