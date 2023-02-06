JUNEAU — A convicted out-of-state sex offender is no longer residing in Lomira.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office notified the public Tuesday that Derrick “Buzzy” Brooks was staying at a Lomira hotel as he obtained his CDL license.
The 52-year-old was released from a New York state prison after serving his sentence for two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Brooks was convicted of his first count of first-degree sexual assault in 1994 for a crime committed in 1993, according to the New York state sex offender registry available online. He was convicted a second time in 2003 for a crime also committed in 1993, according to the registry.
The New York registry lists Arlington, Wis., in Columbia County as Brooks’s address.
He was set to return to New York on Monday.
The sheriff says officials with Kreilkamp Trucking were shocked to learn that Brooks passed a background check conducted by a contracted service.The New York City Fair Chance Act, passed in 2015 and amended in 2021, prohibits employers from asking about a prospective employee’s past criminal record until after an offer has been made, at which point the employer can decide not to hire the employee.
New York state doesn’t have a so-called “Ban the Box” law, according to an Oct. 2021 publication by the National Employment Law Project. The Wisconsin state government is one of 37 states that have similar laws or policies related to hiring in place. That process was not made available to Kreilkamp Trucking, according to the press release. To obtain information regarding criminal history in New York, a $95 fee is required. That charge is $7 in Wisconsin.
Kreilkamp Trucking made a decision to hire someone based on incomplete information, Schmidt says. The company assured him that their background process has been immediately adjusted and they are taking steps to ensure nothing like this happens again, according to the press release.
