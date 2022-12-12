A West Bend woman with experience in operating Mexican restaurants, is coming to Watertown, but not to open another Mexican eatery—she’s planning to tackle the art of presenting Italian food.
Karla Cortes, who, along with her father, operates restaurants in Fort Atkinson, Richfield, Germantown and West Bend, said she is excited to be bringing her restaurant operating talents to the former Deeg’s bar and grill building on West Main Street and confirmed she is calling the restaurant and bar Little Italy.
“We usually specialize in Mexican food, but you already have enough of that,” Cortes said with a laugh, adding that she and her father purchased the former Deeg’s building in September and hope to open Little Italy in late December or mid-January.
She said she likes the size of the former Deeg’s because, compared to some of her other experiences in owning restaurants, it’s a bit smaller and more manageable.
Cortes said she and her father plan to do some light remodeling of the building at 1002 West Main St. and perhaps change the location of the main entrance.
“We’ll just neaten the place a little,” she said.
The cuisine, she said, will consist of course, of Italian food, which is something her father and their chef are both proficient at making. She said the other fare will consist of burgers, as well as “pub style” items.
A bar will be part of the landscape at Little Italy, but Cortes said the facility will be family oriented and there will be a children’s menu.
She said the restaurant will likely be open until 10 p.m. each day, with one day—either Sunday or Monday—when it is closed.
Staff will number four servers, one host, a chef, bartender and manager. Cortes said her strength is not in the kitchen, but more in working, “front of house.”
“We are very excited about this,” Cortes said. “It will be good. We are just excited to become a part of the Watertown community.”
