A West Bend woman with experience in operating Mexican restaurants, is coming to Watertown, but not to open another Mexican eatery—she’s planning to tackle the art of presenting Italian food.

Karla Cortes, who, along with her father, operates restaurants in Fort Atkinson, Richfield, Germantown and West Bend, said she is excited to be bringing her restaurant operating talents to the former Deeg’s bar and grill building on West Main Street and confirmed she is calling the restaurant and bar Little Italy.

