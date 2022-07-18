New recreation director coming to Watertown

Kristine Butteris will take the helm as the city’s new parks and recreation director Aug. 15.
Randy Wojtasiak previously held the position, but recently headed back to his hometown of Hartford to assume the same position he has held in Watertown the past four years. Wojasiak decided to leave because of the uniqueness of the opportunity to work again in Hartford, where he was the recreation program supervisor for 15 years.
Butteris, who hails from Appleton and was a former Waterloo resident, said she began her career as a recreation programmer with the Fond du Lac Recreation Department.
“While I was there, I created STEM-based (science, technology, engineering and math) and enrichment programs as well as community events,” Butteris said.
She took a position with the with the Outagamie County Parks System in 2016 as their management assistant.
“With Outagamie County Parks, I was the county snowmobile coordinator, created family-friendly events and managed Plamann Lake (in Appleton),” Butteris said. “My position was upgraded in January to program and office manager.”
In her new role with Watertown, Butteris will be responsible for the overall management of the parks, recreation and forestry department.
“I have many ideas as far as programming and community events and am looking forward to working with the staff on current and future projects,” Butteris said. “I am extremely excited to be working for the City of Watertown. There are so many great things happening in the city. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland spoke high praises of Butteris.
“We had a really nice pool of candidates from around the county, and the panel was very pleased with Kristine,” McFarland said.
“We are thrilled to have Kristine join our team,” McFarland added. “She has a rich background in both programming and park maintenance. Her experience in managing and creating a successful recreational lake program is great as well.”
