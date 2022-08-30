Dodgeland Building Project Administrator Annette Thompson, who is the district’s former superintendent scheduled to retire Sept. 30, said the gym floor was stripped and repainted to show the school’s colors.
JUNEAU — Skylights to provide natural light, large spaces outside of the classrooms for students to work together and renovations to the playground with new equipment are just a few of the additions and renovated areas to the Dodgeland School District building as school begins Sept. 6.
There is also more than 4,000-square-feet of room dedicated for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) classrooms and shop spaces that were added to the middle/high school portion of the building.
The new building-wide infrastructure and site updates came on the heels of a $17 million referendum the district passed by a nearly two-to-one margin in 2020.
“We started STEAM with Project Lead The Way at the kindergarten level to provide project-based learning experiences for our younger students,” Dodgeland Superintendent Jessica Johnson said. “We’re able to introduce engineering in a fun way for the students, which sparks their creativity and connects their problem-solving skills to real-world solutions.”
She said high school students will have the opportunity this year to take a “Principles of Engineering” course, which couples nicely with the STEAM addition and other opportunities such as the fabrication laboratory allowing students to mentor, invent and create. Johnson said there is other “fab lab” equipment such as CNC equipment and 3D printers to help middle and high school students gain a foothold in the manufacturing sector, which Dodge County prides itself on.
Johnson said the high school has used grants from John Deere to help offset costs associated with the manufacturing features within the school.
“There are a lot of great opportunities for students to take advantage of,” she said while walking through the STEAM area. “Manufacturing is all about the technology. We have state-of-the-art equipment now.”
There are wide open areas outside of the classrooms in the STEAM area for students to work together and use the whiteboard walls allowing students to write on them if they’re working on a group project.
“If we have a guest speaker, say from John Deere, the individual can use the floor-to-ceiling whiteboard walls during his or her presentation,” she said.
Johnson said in the old building it was a challenge for students to work in the old space.
“There was just not enough room. Now we have large woodworking, robotics and welding rooms for our students to gain the experience they need when they leave here,” Johnson said.
She said the former building was also not meeting the needs for 4K students, but that’s changed. Johnson said the district will offer 3K with the additional room they now have. The district will also serve 4K and 5K students, too.
She said the special education rooms were redesigned to have a smaller room within them where students can take some time for themselves. These rooms come with a specialized lighting feature where a teacher or student can turn the regular white light to a variety of different colors for a soothing tone.
“It offers a place for a student to chill out and relax if it becomes too stressful for them,” Johnson said.
She said lockers in the school will no longer rust at their bottoms because they are elevated from the floor allowing students to put their wet shoes or boots on the floor underneath their lockers.
Near the gym, there is a wall dedicated to student athletes. It has more than 350 photos of athletes from past and present years.
Dodgeland Building Project Administrator Annette Thompson, who is the district’s former superintendent scheduled to retire Sept. 30, said the gym floor was stripped and repainted. She said not only does the floor show the school’s colors, but it also matches a huge “We Are Dodgeland” banner installed on a large folding wall outside of the gym within the school’s cafeteria.
Johnson said she is one of the “luckiest” superintendents in the area to work in a building with improved school spaces and enhanced safety, such as a reconfigured main entrance for security purposes, new HVAC system and roof, and concrete and asphalt improvements around the building.
“I’m so happy for our students who will be back in the building soon,” she said. “Dealing with COVID was challenging and navigating through the different phases of construction was tough at times, but we did it. We made it. Everyone is ready to move on and have the new year begin.”
