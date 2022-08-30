JUNEAU — Skylights to provide natural light, large spaces outside of the classrooms for students to work together and renovations to the playground with new equipment are just a few of the additions and renovated areas to the Dodgeland School District building as school begins Sept. 6.

There is also more than 4,000-square-feet of room dedicated for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) classrooms and shop spaces that were added to the middle/high school portion of the building.

