JUNEAU — Although she has not found a permanent place to reside, new Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will said she’s settling in her new position well.
“I really enjoy Dodge County,” she said. “All of the people I’ve met have been incredibly welcoming, which has made the transition for me go smoothly.”
Will was appointed to the Dodge County district attorney’s office by Gov. Tony Evers. She began her duties with Dodge County Feb. 20.
The appointment filled a vacancy created by former Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg who resigned Jan. 13. He currently works as an assistant district attorney in Green Lake County.
As of mid-January, there were no full-time prosecutors remaining in Dodge County’s district attorney’s office. The lone remaining prosecutor was a county-funded managing attorney, but he retired Feb. 1.
Dodge County lost four of its usual five prosecutors to retirement last year. Another was on family medical leave and Klomberg resigned, blaming low pay for the dire level of staffing, which caused him to step away from the position he’s held for 12 years. After he left, the office had zero attorneys who were working full-time.
Will has been an assistant district attorney in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office since 2008 and relocated to Dodge County to serve in her current role.
As a Waukesha County assistant district attorney, Will has prosecuted a wide variety of cases, ranging from traffic violations to misdemeanors to violent felonies. She has been the lead attorney on more than 25 jury trials, including complex homicide, attempted homicide, arson, domestic violence, and white-collar crime cases.
Will spent one year as a criminal defense attorney at Kim and LaVoy, SC, before working in the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.
Her first order of business in Dodge County was using her connections to fill the open positions.
“To be clear, I did not bring new prosecutors into the state of Wisconsin…These are existing prosecutors that really wanted to be a part of a rebuild, and so that hiring crisis and the pay crisis in the state is not gone just because we were able to fill vacancies,” she said.
Pay progression is an “absolute necessity” for local prosecutors, Will said.
Starting pay for Wisconsin district attorneys is currently $27.24 an hour, a level that makes it difficult for the state to compete with private sector and even many public sector jobs when hiring attorneys.
“The budget that was proposed by Gov. Tony Evers and was supported by the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association that supports the pay raise of $7.76 allows prosecutors to continue doing their job,” Will said. “Especially for people with a decade or more of experience and less than 20 years of experience we went for so long without pay raises we could go and work a lower-level retail management job and get paid more than we were making as a prosecutor.”
The community deserves those high-level experienced prosecutors to stay in the district attorney’s office because if something happens the public deserves someone with 10-plus or 20-plus years of experience handling their cases and not brand new prosecutors, Will said.
The immediate focus is dealing with a backlog of cases, but Will said the new team is equipped to handle heavy workloads.
In the next year, she’s hoping to make some impactful changes.
One of her most recent changes was the way her office handles OWI cases.
Previous district attorneys would wait from 60 to 90 days for blood test results to come back before scheduling a court date, which could take an additional 30 days, Will said.
“I think that was too long of a time to have an OWI case in the public,” she said. “It’s better to get those individuals on bail and under the supervision of the court system.”
Will said she wants to improve Dodge County’s lack of domestic violence programming.
“Eventually, I would like to research ways where we set up some form of domestic violence counseling that would be available to all individuals whether they have insurance or not,” she said. “I think there is a great need for that in Dodge County.”
Will said she’s also considering treatment opportunities for low-level offenders to reduce the strain on courts and jails.
Treatment options are “something I believe all district attorneys should look at doing,” she said. “Not that the programming is a cure-all, but at least it gives people tools.”
Will worked for the Waukesha County’s drug treatment court and praised Dodge County for similar programs.
“Treatment courts are a great alternative to the normal criminal justice track,” she said. “It gives people a one-on-one relationship with the judge, prosecutor and other team members; and I think it really works well at behavioral modification for some individuals. It really targets high-risk addicts, too. I think that the program makes a great impact on a lot of individuals’ lives. That was something that really taught me a lot as a prosecutor and that was to look at the whole person when I am working on a case.”
Will’s term ends in January 2025. She said she would seek election for the position once this term ends.
