New county administrator open, transparent

JUNEAU — If first impressions hold true, residents, supervisors and employees of Dodge County will find their new administrator open, transparent and accessible.
One county supervisor was surprised Cameron Clapper would take his calls. It’s a sign of a new era.
Clapper, who hails from Whitewater, started his position as county administrator Aug. 22. He fills the vacancy left by Jim Mielke, who retired June 1 after serving as Dodge County’s first administrator. Mielke was hired in September 2008 and retired after 14 years of service.
Clapper has served as Whitewater’s city manager since 2012. Prior to that, he was Whitewater’s assistant to the city manager from 2010 to 2012.
He served the Village of Waunakee from 2005 to 2010 as a management/analyst/deputy clerk and then as assistant to the village administrator.
He earned both a bachelor’s degree in international studies and a master’s degree in public administration from Brigham Young University.
“When the county administrator position became open, it looked very welcoming to me,” Clapper said.
When asked about his goals for Dodge County, Clapper said one needs to first understand the role of local government.
“Local governments exist to provide a foundation whereon individuals, families, for-profit and non-profit organizations can thrive and be successful,” he said. “As a result, we create and maintain the forums where all individual pursuits and other aspects of life can be accomplished. And we are the frontline in the effort to preserve and promote the democratic process.”
Clapper said with that in mind his goals include getting to know all aspects of county operations and be a champion for the people doing the heavy lifting in Dodge County.
“I want to continue to build and facilitate healthy relationships between residents, elected officials and county employees,” he said. “I want to facilitate the professional growth and development of county employees, successfully implement policies and initiatives established by the county board of supervisors.
“I want to also foster an enhanced quality of life for all Dodge County residents and facilitate community and economic growth within Dodge County,” Clapper continued. “One way great way to do this is by fostering public-private partnerships to achieve successful business and community development projects. I also want to leave the organization better than I found it by building on the great work and leadership of my predecessor, Jim Mielke.”
Clapper said his strengths, which may be best answered by who know him, are listening and valuing others, personal and professional integrity, open-mindedness and forward-thinking. He said his weakness is his minimal county-level work experience.
However, Clapper said the transition from city government to county government seems to be going well.
Clapper and his wife, Michelle, have two high school-aged children. He said they recently made the move to Beaver Dam.
“It is important to me live in the area where the people are impacted by how well I do my job,” he said.
Clapper was placed at step one of the labor grade AA, beginning with a salary equivalent to $67.88 an hour. His paid time off accrual rate is .103 per hour. He will receive the same fringe benefits provided to other department heads, according to Dodge County resolution.
An employment agreement was negotiated with Clapper, Supervisor Robert Boelk Jr., a member of the county’s executive committee, told fellow board members in June. “It was the fairest deal we can come up with,” he said.
The employment agreement is for Aug. 22 through Aug. 21, 2025. Unless the board of supervisors notifies the administrator by Feb. 21, 2024, the agreement will renew for an additional one year.
The new administrator will be considered an employee with 10 years of service for the purpose of calculating paid time off. He will be credited with 120 hours of paid time off on Sept. 22.
He will be reimbursed for the move, up to $5,000.
The executive committee has been leading the administrator search, which began in March.
Clapper was selected from a field of 17 applicants for the position. Clapper and three other finalists participated in an assessment process on June 6 and 7 in Juneau.
The other three finalist for the position included Rebecca Bell, Dodge County Human Services and health director, Daryl DeDeker, a professor of accounting at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Scott Feldt, who serves as the county administrator in Kewaunee County.
To assist in finding a replacement for Mielke, the executive committee entered into a service agreement with Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh. In May, the county board appointed Jon Hochkammer as its interim county administrator until the position of administrator is filled and an appointment is made. According to the agreement Hochkammer works four days a week at a rate of $16,200 a month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.