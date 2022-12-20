Watertown Alderman Jonathan Lampe wants to see Riverfest continue, but he also wants the festival to make money and become sustainable in the future.
A small group of volunteers who will oversee Riverfest in 2023 presented their transition plan to the city’s finance committee earlier this month, said Lampe.
Riverfest took in $441,396 in profits in 2022, but the festival’s expenses were $486,664 leaving a deficit of $45,268, according to Lampe. At 25,000 people, Riverfest takes in $17.66 to lose $1.81 per person, according to its profits and loss drivers in 2022.
“People are going to need to open their wallets,” he said. “We just need to incentivize people to spend more at the festival.”
Some of the larger areas where Riverfest lost money in 2022 included: musical entertainment, $128,320; security, $26,276; park maintenance, $22,854; busing, $21,697; marketing, $20,357; fireworks, $16,937; and tents and signs, $9,337.
“In order to get those numbers in the positive, everything can’t be the same,” Lampe said, alluding to cutting some events from the four-day festival.
The one component that Riverfest’s survival depends on is keeping its festival goers on the grounds longer. There will still be music, food and beverages available over a multi-day festival.
“We want to present all of that in one package,” Lampe said.
That’s where the new board of experienced volunteers comes in.
Aaron Zimmerman and Lyn Hulgan of Proline Entertainment, Karah Pugh of Bigg’s Bar and Grill, Local Waters and Tipsy Goose and Watertown Tourism Manager Robin Kaufmann are just a few who make up the Riverfest committee, said Lampe.
“We want to have continuity,” Lampe said. “Karah and Lyn both have experience booking so we want to keep them in those positions.”
Volunteers are returning to help with public relations and marketing with others helping with the craft fair and car show.
The Riverfest committee is reaching out to local corporations and businesses for sponsorships, like in 2022 with Fisher Barton sponsoring the main stage.
Festival goers may also see discounted prices when they purchase a wristband or cup for additional on-premise beverage discounts.
Some of the new and engaging events include: a “Gotta Try This” food challenge; better beers and drink pairings; local band presence with a tighter band schedule; revamped daily themes; volunteer swag and private merchandise sales.
With changing and alternating vendors, adding sponsorships of $50,000 for seating and ads and the addition of packages and early negotiation of vendors, the committee is looking at the possibility of taking in $21.24 to earn $0.64 for each of the 25,000 people expected to come to Riverfest in 2023.
The committee is eyeing the possibility of a profit next year by revamping the festival’s financial model.
“I’m really excited as to where we are as a committee,” Lampe said. “We have a number of talented people who want to see Riverfest succeed. If we can put together a sustainable plan and get Riverfest in the profitable area again that would be great.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.