No cane. No medication. No problem.
Hazel Neitzel turns 100 years old Thursday; and she does more before 9 a.m. than most 20-year-olds do before noon.
The Watertown woman rises each day at 7 a.m., showers, dresses to the nines and drives herself to one of the local restaurants to drink coffee and chat with a couple of friends.
Neitzel, who worked 20 years performing alterations and fine tailoring at Snyder’s Fine Clothes in downtown Oconomowoc, did the same for three more years at Elaine’s Dress Shop in Watertown before the shop closed.
“I still sew and tailor clothing,” she said. “That’s my business.”
When Neitzel is not working on clothes, the spry, wisp of a woman will go for a walk, if weather permits.
“You won’t see me out there in the rain or the snow or ice, but I usually try to get outside every day for a short walk, especially when it is sunny and warm,” she said. “The sun feels great on my face.”
But she won’t walk too far where she’ll miss her television programs.
“I’ve been watching ‘The Young and the Restless’ for 50 years now,” she said. “I won’t miss it. I also like to watch ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ That’s a good one, too.”
She’s also active working on her word search puzzles, but Neitzel won’t miss “Jeopardy” or “Wheel of Fortune.” And in the evening, she’ll either tune into CBS 58 or Fox 6 because of their 9 p.m. newscasts.
“That’s when I begin to wind down and get ready for bed, which is usually around 10 p.m.,” she said.
Neitzel doesn’t often look back, but prefers looking ahead. However when she does recall her past, she’s as sharp as a tack.
Neitzel was only 6 years old when the Great Depression hit.
“It was terrible,” she said. “There was no work or money for anyone. We did a lot of rationing back then.”
In 1941 she worked in a Hartford shoe factory to make some money.
“That’s when the men were drafted into the armed services,” Neitzel said.
When polio struck the U.S. and medicines were available to keep children healthy, Neitzel said all the families in the Ashippun School District had to travel to Hustisford to receive the medicine to prevent polio on a sugar cube.
“I don’t remember people being in quarantine at the time,” she said.
She watched the funeral of U.S. President John F. Kennedy on her family’s first television set.
“That was a very sad time for everyone,” Neitzel said.
She said her family always had a car.
“We had a battery-powered radios, but we really didn’t listen to any programs on the radio,” she said.
Neitzel enjoys listening to gospel or church music and the occasional Elvis song.
“Who doesn’t like Elvis?” she asked.
Today, Neitzel drives to Ashippun (when the weather allows) to meet up with her family for special occasions.
“I like to go shopping in Watertown so I’ll do that,” she said. “I’ll have someone drive me to the outlet mall in Johnson Creek.That’s too far for me.”
Neitzel was married for 65 years to her husband, Reuben, who has since passed.
“We met at a dance,” she said. “I was married to a dairy farmer and I didn’t much care for milk.”
Neitzel and her husband had two children, Faye (Wayne) Fredrick and Chris Neitzel. She also has six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
“The key to a long life or a happy marriage is live a quiet life. Don’t go running around all night,” she said. “Go home and be with your loved ones.”
