U.S. Navy Veteran Oliver Cole salutes a wreath Sunday for those servicemen whose last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. Cole took part in Oak Hill Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America.
National Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated Sunday at Oak Hill Cemetery where nearly 100 volunteers and veterans placed 600 wreaths on soldiers’ tombstones.
It was a day to remember the fallen and honor those who have and continue to serve the United States, said Denise Jacob, location coordinator at Oak Hill Cemetery for Wreaths Across America.
“This year, across the country at more than 3,400 participating locations like this one, millions of Americans are gathering safely as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “We are all proud to be Americans in a free society made of many people—from many walks of life. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are the men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom without fear.”
Eight wreaths—representing the memory of veterans who served and are serving in the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, U.S. Merchant Marines and all U.S. servicemen from all branches of services whose last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action—were placed on easels before American Legion Post 189 members gave a rifle salute and taps was sounded.
