FARMINGTON — A recent, impromptu visit to an old bus in Farmington was somewhat like entering a bizarre, Halloween haunted house, except a blinding June sun was shining and it was 90 degrees.
It’s said around the neighborhood that the public is welcome when it’s open, but it feels like maybe you shouldn’t even be climbing onto this worn, but historic vehicle. Are you trespassing? There is also the sensation that someone — or something — is going to jump out at you, or that you are being set up for a practical joke, or good-natured scare.
But then, oddly familiar things begin to appear. There is Elvis. Elvis is everywhere. What looks to be his zombie corpse — just a startlingly realistic-looking mannequin — is even “driving” this crazy bus. And there’s Marilyn Monroe ... and Batman.
Things become a little more clear when one sees that there is a donation box near the front of the bus for people who want to see it continue to live on as an unofficial Farmington tourist attraction.
But whose bus is this? And what on Earth could the owner be like? This rough-around-the-edges place has been put together thoughtfully and completely, but is, no doubt, pretty strange.
The answer as to who has created this four-wheeled portal to an off-kilter universe is 52-year-old Jefferson High School graduate Dave Morris.
“I call this The Freedom Bus,” Morris said of the weathered, 1954 GMC coach that he got to know so well after his father bought it about 30 years ago.
It helps if you’ve had a few beers next door at Ann’s Farmington Inn before you crawl aboard Morris’ one-of-a-kind bus. There are no riders sitting on the bus, but it is filled with all of the things that Morris likes.
There is, of course, his beloved Elvis memorabilia and souvenirs from one of Morris’ other favorite pop culture characters, porn star Ron Jeremy. With Jeremy’s presence, this classic, American roadside attraction that so resembles something one might see on Route 66, skews to the adult side in spots.
The vehicle, and the way Morris has adorned it inside, is a source of pleasure and pride to him. It is his tribute to his late, Vietnam veteran father, Milton George Morris, who is responsible for the bus being in the Morris family. Dave bought it from his parents a few decades ago and, as its steward, now has it parked immediately adjacent to his workshop on Highway B in Farmington and just a few feet north of Ann’s tavern.
Morris likes the vehicle, which he still drives on occasion, because it reminds him of freedom in general and of his dad, specifically. He said it also brings back for him images of Rosa Parks, because it is almost identical to the bus Parks was riding when she instantly became a symbol of the American Civil Rights movement as she defended herself and her bus seat in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 1, 1955.
Morris said the bus is like a time machine to him.
“In memory of my dad, I got it running,” he said. “I’ve driven it all over Jefferson County. Then, I started decorating it for Halloween and it’s just continued. Thousands of people have been through it. Everyone has been respectful and everyone seems to like it. It’s really a sentimental thing to me.”
The Freedom Bus is free to tour, but donations are welcome. It is located at N6443 S. Farmington Road.
