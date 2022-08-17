IXONIA — Described by its organizers as “truly a community event,” Ixonia’s Town and Country Days is coming fast — this weekend — and promises good times with the Badger Truck Pullers and the Milwaukee-based musical mainstay, Cherry Pie.
Both the truck pull and Cherry Pie are Saturday, with a parade to follow on Sunday.
The event is sponsored by the Ixonia Volunteer Fireman’s Association, a non-profit organization, and is bolstered by the support of many local organizations, area businesses and attendance by the community.
“Every year this event provides help to others within our community,” event co-chairmen Josh Nettesheim and Mark Kurtz said in announcing the festival. “The proceeds from this event provide support for the Ixonia Food Pantry, the Town of Ixonia Fire Department and EMS, Ixonia youth baseball and softball programs, local 4-H programs, scholarships for graduating seniors at Oconomowoc and Watertown High Schools, along with numerous other charitable events and causes.”
Nettesheim said that every dollar raised during this upcoming weekend’s events stays in the community.
The Badger Truck Pullers kick-off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, with Cherry Pie scheduled for 8 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. The parade is Sunday at 11 a.m. with music by Big Spoon at 1 p.m. and running until 5 p.m. There will be childrens ‘entertainment all afternoon, with food and beverages served daily.
