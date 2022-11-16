Murder Mystery
One of the Murder Mystery Company’s acting troupe characters was Bertha Peacock. Here she is talking about herself and how she knew the person that was murdered.

 Contributed

Watertown FFA Alumni members discussed the Murder Mystery Dinner Scholarship fundraising event that was held in October at Watertown FFA Alumni November meeting. This was the first time that the Watertown FFA alumni has done an event of this kind.

Organizers of the event reported the event raised $6,000 for scholarships, FFA jackets and more for the Watertown FFA and agricultural education in the Watertown School District. The group had a goal of raising $5,000.

