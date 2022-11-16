Watertown FFA Alumni members discussed the Murder Mystery Dinner Scholarship fundraising event that was held in October at Watertown FFA Alumni November meeting. This was the first time that the Watertown FFA alumni has done an event of this kind.
Organizers of the event reported the event raised $6,000 for scholarships, FFA jackets and more for the Watertown FFA and agricultural education in the Watertown School District. The group had a goal of raising $5,000.
Over 200 people attended the event. Businesses and individuals purchased group tables for $400 each, along with some individual tickets being purchased. Those attending the event could also purchase tickets for bucket raffles, and a 50/50 raffle to help raise funds.
Before the dinner there was an auction held to see which table would eat first. This right was purchased by John Strieter, with Watertown FFA vice president, Brandon Boyd, being the auctioneer for the auction.
During the murder mystery event members of the audience were immersed in the murder mystery. The group, Murder Mystery Company from Chicago, entertained those attending, with four members of the audience also being suspects and joining the suspects that were part of the murder mystery troupe. Throughout the evening participants were able to ask questions of the suspects and listen to clues to figure out who the murderer was and what their motives were.
Those attending the event were encouraged to dress in a way that went along with the theme of the evening which was “Murder at the Masquerade.” When the evening was through the murderer was revealed. The murderer on this night was the character, “Elle Vator," who was portrayed by audience member, Anne Heywood.
Eight businesses purchased tables for $400 each, which included Ergo Bank, Navigation Wealth Management, Stars & Stripes LLC, Compeer Financial, Reeseville Bank, Kramer Cheese, Andy's Excavating and Automated Machinery Solutions.
The Watertown FFA Alumni organization is open to any individual(s) or businesses who have an interest in agriculture and want to encourage and aid in expanding agricultural education in the Watertown School District. Members meet the first Tuesday of each month. For more information about joining the Watertown FFA Alumni and/or be an advocate in agricultural education, contact Julie at juliebr63@gmail.com.
