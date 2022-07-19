The Watertown Municipal Band, under the direction of DeWayne Roberson, will continue its 2022 “Concerts in the Park” series with a performance Tuesday at the Riverside Park bandshell in Watertown. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and last approximately one hour.

This concert will be based on the theme "Space" and will feature several musical selections reflecting those distant places that twinkle and gleam at night and, for most of us, can only be reached through our imagination.

The program is as follows:

The Star-Spangled Banner (A Symphonic Portrait) … John Stafford Smith, arranged by James Swearingen

As All the Heavens Were a Bell … Jay Bocook

When You Wish Upon a Star  … Ned Washington & Leigh Harline, arr. Wm. C. Schoenfeld

The Southern Cross, featuring Bill Edington … Herbert L. Clarke

By the Light of the Silvery Moon … Gus Edwards and Ed. Madden, arr. Hugh Conrad

Mars, from “The Planets” … Gustav Holst, arr. William Owens

Hymn from Jupiter, from “The Planets” … Gustav Holst, arr. John Pasternak

Moon River, excerpt from “Mancini” … Henry Mancini, arr. Stephen Bulla

Star Wars (Main Theme) … John Williams, arr. Calvin Custer

The Stars & Stripes Forever … John Philip Sousa, arr. Keith Brion & Loras Schissel

Some park benches will be available near the bandshell, but everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Load comments