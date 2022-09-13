Motorcyclist remains in stable condition By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Sep 13, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a car Wednesday morning remains in stable condition.Jefferson County Sheriff’s Capt. Travis Maze said the man sustained extensive injuries.“We were informed by a family member that the recovery will be a long process,” Maze said.The crash occurred at Air Park Drive and State Highway 26.Maze said, according to several witnesses, the motorcyclist was driving erratically and at a high speed before he crashed into the vehicle.The man was taken by Watertown ambulance from the scene to Watertown Municipal Airport, where Flight for Life took him to a nearby hospital.The man’s name, age or location of residence was not released Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man, Christopher Braatz, charged with felonies in standoff Canners walk off with sixth RRL grand championship title David W. Pederson Braatz arraignment set for Oct. 6 Death notices for Sep. 7, 2022 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 9-8
