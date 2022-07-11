RUBICON — A 27-year-old woman was killed Sunday afternoon when a motorcycle she was a passenger on collided with a camper on State Highway 60 west of Hartford in the Dodge County Town of Rubicon.
The accident occurred at 3:47 p.m. Sunday east of Resthaven Road.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the initial investigation indicates a 26-year-old man was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on State Highway 60 and then conducted a U-turn to pick up an item that was dropped in the roadway. He began traveling east on State Highway 60.
A 56-year-old man was operating a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a camper and was traveling east on State Highway 60 at the time.
The motorcycle and camper collided, causing the motorcycle to turn onto its side.
The female passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Hartford Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased by the Dodge County medical examiner.
The motorcycle operator sustained minor injuries and the pickup truck driver and other occupants in his vehicle were not in the crash.
Assisting at the crash scene were the Hartford Paramedics, Hartford Police Department, Hartford Fire Department, Flight for Life helicopter, sheriff’s office chaplain, Dodge County medical examiner and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
The names of those involved in the accident were not released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner.
