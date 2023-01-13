Jessie Sharp continues to be nationally recognized for her art piece she created her junior year at Fort Atkinson High School.
Sharp’s artwork, ceramic luminaries, is being used for advertising in the upcoming Scholastic Art Show, held annually at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Sharp is now a freshman art major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Her set of ceramic luminaries “In and Out” were displayed in the Scholastic Art Show her senior year of high school and was recognized as Gold Key, equivalent to a first place ribbon, Sharp said.
After being awarded a Gold Key, her piece was sent to be judged nationally.
“I got a national gold medal for my work, and I had the unbelievable opportunity to attend an awards ceremony at Carnegie Hall in June,” she said.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the national Scholastic Arts Awards program.
“A few months ago I was asked if they could use pictures of my pieces for advertising. It was unexpected, but I was excited about the opportunity,” Sharp said.
“I chose to create this piece because I love to incorporate patterns and intricate details into my clay projects,” Sharp said. “When I create projects, I mainly focus on craftsmanship and technique.”
This program acknowledges excellence in the visual arts and encourages the artistic endeavors of young people throughout the United States, according to the Milwaukee Art Museum webpage.
The 2023 Scholastic Art Awards: Wisconsin exhibition takes place Feb. 4 — March 19. More than 250 student artwork pieces will be exhibited and artwork from past award recipients by well known artists such as Robert Indiana, Cy Twombly, and Andy Warhol will be showcased.
