Nicholas McGriff is seeking a recall following Tuesday’s election against Robert Smail, who won the District 3 race, 317 to 315.
When reached by email Tuesday night, Griff wrote, “Yes, I am definitely planning to ask for a recount.”
McGriff was raised in the town of Waukesha where he graduated from Waukesha West in 1997. He has lived in Watertown for 15 years with his wife, Sue, and their two children.
McGriff currently manages part of the building controls department at J.M. Brennan.
McGriff’s opponent, Smail, said he was expecting a recount given how closely contested the race was.
I would likely have done the same if I were in his position,” Smail wrote in an email Wednesday to the Daily Times.
McGriff’s opponent, Smail, has resided in Watertown for 15 years with his wife, Tressa, and their two daughters. He graduated from West Milwaukee High School in 1990 and earned his bachelor of arts degree in history from Carroll College in 1995. He earned his master’s of science degree in natural resource management in 2007 at University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point; and later, earned his doctorate in environmental studies in 2020 at University of Wisconsin in Madison.
McGriff is employed as a research scientist in the forestry division of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Neither candidate has any previous political experience.
