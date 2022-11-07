McCarville no show in Watertown; Van Someren makes campaign stop
Before speaking to a crowd of nearly 50 people Friday, Mike Van Someren, left, talked with Watertown resident Ken Berg.

 Ed Zagorski

A sudden illness kept Dane County supervisor Maureen McCarville from visiting Watertown Friday night, but nearly 50 Democrats were treated to a campaign stop by attorney Mike Van Someren at Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St.

While McCarville is challenging incumbent Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, in the 37th Assembly District race Tuesday, Van Someren is squaring off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald for the Fifth Congressional District.

