McCarville no show in Watertown; Van Someren makes campaign stop

A sudden illness kept Dane County supervisor Maureen McCarville from visiting Watertown Friday night, but nearly 50 Democrats were treated to a campaign stop by attorney Mike Van Someren at Literatus & Co., 401 E. Main St.
While McCarville is challenging incumbent Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, in the 37th Assembly District race Tuesday, Van Someren is squaring off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald for the Fifth Congressional District.
The district comprises Jefferson County, a portion of Dodge County (including the cities of Watertown, Juneau, villages of Reeseville, Hustisford and Iron Ridge); Washington County; Waukesha County; portions of Milwaukee County (including Greenfield, Wauwatosa and West Allis); and the city of Whitewater in Walworth County.
Van Someren, 38, of Pewaukee is a real estate and business attorney and shareholder since 2020 at Davis and Kuelthau Business Law Firm in Milwaukee.
“It’s going to be a race to the finish,” Van Someren said, “but we’re going to win because we put in the work and those who put in the work are rewarded.”
If elected to U.S. Congress, he said his goals are simple, but achievable.
“We need to restore democracy,” he said. “We need to strengthen our economy so we have those who worked for their money to become consumers again and keep the economy going by spending their money. We also need to keep our families safe.”
He urged his supporters to make extra phone calls, texts and knock on doors to get the word out of him and his campaign against Fitzgerald.
