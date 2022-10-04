The Town Square multifamily housing development is still a go, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said.
“T. Wall is still planning to start the process this fall/winter,” McFarland said. “They are working to be responsive to market conditions while maintaining affordable rents for Watertown.”
T. Wall Enterprises of Middleton earned council approval last August for Riverhouse on the Rock, which is combination of residential and commercial space on waterfront land in downtown Watertown. The development consists of 91 market-rate apartments and approximately 2,800-square-feet of commercial space.
The development, which is estimated to cost between $18 million to $19 million, will have retail space and possibly a restaurant that overlooks the Town Square to the north with waterfront views to the east.
McFarland said the developer’s agreement requires a minimum value of $8.5 million so the tax base will benefit from development. The TIF is structured as a pay-as-you-go incentive, which means Main Street Watertown LLC, which owns the property, will pay its taxes, and then the city reimburses about 77% of those taxes, McFarland said.
In the agreement, Main Street Watertown LLC, will also construct the Riverwalk along the property, at 111 S. Water St., which is the parcel to the south of the Town Square site.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.