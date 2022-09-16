With the resignations of two prominent government officials, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the city will begin working with a consulting firm to help fill the positions. She said the two employees were assets to the city.
Alex Allon, who currently serves as the strategic initiatives and development coordinator, will leave Friday for a position in the Village of DeForest as its community development director. He starts there Sept. 19.
In his Aug. 30 resignation letter, Allon said, “It is with a heavy heart that I submit for your consideration this letter of resignation….They are requesting a start date of Sept. 13, but I have asked them for more flexibility on that, in order to facilitate a more smooth transition for Watertown and make sure the community I am leaving is not adversely affected to the greatest extent possible.
“I have nothing but warm feelings for my time here and for the Watertown community. I truly believe Watertown is poised for growth and has its brightest days ahead,” Allon said. “I will forever be a proponent of the city. My reasons for accepting the new position are proximity to home, friends and family as well as the opportunity to assume a formal leadership role in a high-growth region….My role with the city was one of the greatest professional experiences of my life and I would communicate that to any prospects.”
Maas’ letter of resignation dated Aug. 30 was similar, but short.
“This is to notify you that I, Jacob Maas, am resigning from the position of Zoning and Floodplain Administrator/Grant Writer,” Maas said. “My resignation will be effective on October 4, 2022, at the end of the business day.
“I enjoyed my time at City of Watertown, and I cannot thank you enough for the opportunities you, Jaynellen Holloway, and the City of Watertown have given me,” Maas said.
Maas said he’s leaving his Watertown position for a “different type of challenge for his own professional growth and development.”
He said he took a position as the planning and zoning administrator with Menomonee Falls. He starts Oct. 5.
Maas served in his current role for eight years and five months.
McFarland said the two men have played key roles within the city’s government structure.
“Alex and Jacob have been tremendous assets to our community; they have played key roles in our growth and evolution of our codes and processes to be more efficient,” she said. “They are going to be difficult to replace.
“We have connected with a consulting firm we have a long standing relationship with and they will help fill the gap a bit; that along with shuffling my deck and leaning on our team and the RDA, we will work to maintain the momentum that Jacob and Alex helped to sustain,” McFarland said.
“I will miss them both. We worked collaboratively daily, but I have to support them as they make changes that best serve their families,” she said. “We’re a family-first community and that doesn’t stop when you leave the team. I wish them both happiness and all the best in their new community.”
