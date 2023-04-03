Main Street Bridge File Photo
The Main Street Bridge in Watertown from the water boardwalk, as it appears in this Sept. 29, 2009 file photo.

 Daily Times file Photo

The city should know by August if work will begin on the Main Street (Cole Memorial) Bridge in 2024, according to the mayor.

Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland’s comments came at Watertown’s Main Street Matters forum.

