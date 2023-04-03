The city should know by August if work will begin on the Main Street (Cole Memorial) Bridge in 2024, according to the mayor.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland’s comments came at Watertown’s Main Street Matters forum.
The work falls under a city and state intergovernmental agreement to replace the 1931 Main Street (Cole Memorial) Bridge in 2024 and 2025, she said.
“This project, when constructed, will be a state project, not a city project,” McFarland said.
The city and state cost for the design of the bridge with the state covering all eligible bridge construction costs at 100%, she added.
“We do know we have some pretty substantial costs that have been continual in maintenance,” McFarland said. “The long and short of it is we in the city of Watertown have a finite amount of money. This bridge project has just ballooned to a position where I was uncomfortable continually going back to our common council and saying, ‘Hey, we need to find another $50,000, another $70,000, another $200,000 to accommodate all the requests coming from the DOT.”
Across the United States, there are more than 617,000 bridges, 42% of which are at least 50 years old and 7.5% of which are considered “structurally deficient,” according to the 2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.
The city has spent around $500,000 repairing the bridge since 2016. Costs continue to mount, McFarland said.
The bridge is connected to the Masonic Temple building through an encroachment in the right of way, which means the building’s basement goes underneath the sidewalk. It’s also connected to the basement area of the Bank First building, according to McFarland.
The DOT asked Watertown officials if they could remove the bridge from those buildings because it was “too risky” of a project for them, she said.
“I just kept telling them (the DOT) ’there is no way we will be able to pay for this bridge to be disconnected from these buildings,” McFarland said. “The benefit of having elected officials in your city — regardless of your political affiliation — is you get an opportunity to talk them about the problems in your community.”
During Gov. Tony Evers’ visit in January a “massive piece of the bridge” fell into the river, which led to the metal plate being installed on a portion of the bridge and two days later, a weight limit was also put on the bridge.
The setback carries a “silver lining” for the city, McFarland said.
“Now the DOT is paying for the bridge to be removed,” she said.
Additional funds will be needed to remediate the encroachments before the start of bridge construction, she said.
The city is working with Mead and Hunt, an architectural and engineering services firm, to analyze the encroachments. Officials expect the design will be completed — and a remediation date scheduled — by August.
Residents in the 100-block of Main Street should have received a letter from the city for officials to meet with business owners to discuss the project and temporary limited easements, McFarland said.
“The city and state are doing everything in their power to meet an advancement of 2024 for the bridge,” she said. “There’s not a thing I can think of that we haven’t done to get this bridge (project) moved up or a card I haven’t played.”
