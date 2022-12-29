hot Marriage Licenses Brian O'Connor Brian O'Connor Author email Dec 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James Douglas Bagnaschi of Nunapitchuk married Carleen June of Neosho on Dec. 29.Jeffry Gerard Checki Jr. of Watertown plans to wed Kelly Lynn Kuchelmeister of Loves Park on Dec. 31.Zachery Cole Gaulthier of Horicon will wed Stephanie Marie Sass on Dec. 31.Santos Elias Marinez of Watertown married Bonnie Jo Diedrich of Watertown on Dec. 23.Alejandro Josey Martinez of Horicon married Madison Jean Jansen of Horicon on Dec. 28Kevin George Reid of Waupun married Teresa Marie Schmidt of Waupun on Dec. 17.Destin Stone Wheeler of Watertown plans to marry Kimberly Renee Marie Westenberg of Emmet on Dec. 31. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Watertown Horicon Worship Zachery Cole Gaulthier Jeffry Gerard Checki Jr. Stephanie Marie Sass Destin Stone Wheeler James Douglas Bagnaschi Brian O'Connor Author email Follow Brian O'Connor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Neosho man reported drowned in Rubicon river Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown experiences Christmas fire Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Hartford woman makes initial appearance after biting Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-29
