A 36-year-old man was arrested on gun and drug charges early Wednesday morning following a foot chase with Watertown police officers, police said.
Police have not released the man’s name pending charges.
The incident occurred at 7:50 a.m. near South Sixth and Jefferson streets, according to a Watertown Police Department press release.
A Watertown police officer was on patrol when he saw a man walking that he knew from prior police contacts. The officer knew the man had several warrants for his arrest.
When the officer approached the man a foot chase occurred that lasted for several blocks and through several backyards. The officer deployed a Taser, which struck the suspect, but had no effect, according to the release.
When the officer caught the man, the suspect threw away a loaded 9mm handgun. The officer handcuffed the man until other officers arrived. There were no injuries to the officer or suspect.
The man was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, and charges are being referred to the Jefferson County district attorney for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping.
No further information was available at press time.
Anyone with information can call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.
