top story hot Man dies after being hit by train on Watertown's west side By Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Steve Sharp Author email Feb 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now This train viaduct near the intersection of West Main and Hiawatha streets is the area of a fatal train vs. pedestrian incident Friday evening. Steve Sharp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Watertown Police Department is investigating the death of an adult male pedestrian who died after being hit by a train Friday on the city's west side.The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West Main and Hiawatha streets.The investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication of criminal activity, according to Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski.The Watertown Fire Department, Canadian Pacific RR Police and the Dodge County Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation, Kaminski said in a media release.Anyone with information about the collision can contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Turner Hall regains event bookings, VP says Former St. Bernard’s Catholic School principal honored with Krahn award Emmet resident named standout in her field of cabinetry and design Joshua Kerr, WHS principal, receives Patriot Award honor Hustisford School District headed to referendum Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-16
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.