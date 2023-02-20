train incident
This train viaduct near the intersection of West Main and Hiawatha streets is the area of a fatal train vs. pedestrian incident Friday evening.

 Steve Sharp

The Watertown Police Department is investigating the death of an adult male pedestrian who died after being hit by a train Friday on the city's west side.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the area of West Main and Hiawatha streets.

