A nearly 14-hour standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into a residence and took a suspect into custody, according to Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski.
In a statement, Kaminski said his officers and negotiators had been talking and texting with the suspect, urging him to surrender, since they arrived at the home in the 600 block of Arlington Way on Saturday afternoon.
The situation began at approximately 4 p.m. as a violation of bond conditions, Kaminski continued, saying the suspect repeatedly pointed his gun at officers and talked about engaging them in a gunfight. According to police, the suspect came out of the home at one point during the standoff and pointed his gun at officers. One of the officers fired at the suspect, but the bullet did not strike him.
One neighbor told the Daily Times late Saturday night authorities told them and others in the subdivision to seek refuge in their basements.
Jefferson and Dodge County SWAT teams were also at the incident. Kaminski said they had deployed gas and used other distraction devices to force the suspect to give up. After those techniques and negotiations failed, he said, authorities decided to go in and they were able to detain the man without any further incident.
Neither the name or age of the suspect was released Sunday. The man was arrested on a count of failing to comply with officers’ attempt to take a person into custody. He is currently in Jefferson County Jail.
However, state court records show there is a 46-year-old man with that address where the standoff occurred. He is facing misdemeanor charges of two counts of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse modifiers, bail jumping, operating a firearm while intoxicated and computer messaging — threaten/injury or harm with a domestic abuse modifier.
Officers remained at the residence into Sunday morning, continuing with the investigation.
The name of the officer who fired was also not released at this time.
