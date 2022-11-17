Low vaccination rates in Dodge County concern medical professionals

Registered pharmacist Bailee Corlett of Hometown Pharmacy in Watertown injects an individual with a COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday.

 Nicole Eithun

If you can’t stand the thought of a fourth COVID-19 shot, or even getting the flu vaccine, you’re not alone.

Less than one-third of those eligible have stepped up for COVID-19 boosters, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Load comments