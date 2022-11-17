Low vaccination rates in Dodge County concern medical professionals

If you can’t stand the thought of a fourth COVID-19 shot, or even getting the flu vaccine, you’re not alone.
Less than one-third of those eligible have stepped up for COVID-19 boosters, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Vaccine fatigue was a growing problem in the last flu season in both children and adults that the CDC recorded its lowest flu vaccination coverage in eight seasons.
With every successive COVID-19 pandemic booster or vaccination that has been recommended, Fort HealthCare Pharmacy Director Tyler Prickette said he is seeing fewer individuals turning out to receive the dose.
“At this point in the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re seeing a great deal of vaccine fatigue,” Prickette said. “It’s just not impacting our COVID-19 vaccination rates, but our other standard vaccination rates—influenza, pneumonia or other childhood vaccinations.”
He said vaccines work by making the human body more able to respond and react to an active infection if a person is exposed to it. Prickette said the vaccine also prevents and limits the severity of the illness.
He said FortHealth Care is continuously emphasizing the importance of all vaccinations including the bivalent COVID-19 booster doses.
He said if some individuals haven’t had any COVID-19 vaccine yet, they should get the primary series.
“If you’ve received the primary series or any number of boosters prior to the emergency use of authorization of the bivalent boosters you should work with your medical provider or pharmacist to get the bivalent booster,” Prickette said.
He said the disease is still significantly prevalent in Dodge and Jefferson counties. Prickette also said public health officials are expecting to see another wave of COVID-19 within the next two months.
Importance in getting vaccinated
Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest urges everyone to get an updated COVID-19 booster vaccination and their annual flu shot ahead of the holiday season. She said some people may be holding off on getting their bivalent vaccinations closer to the holidays
“People can safely get their COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time, including the annual flu vaccine,” Quest said.
She said everyone age 5 and older is eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster and said her department has ordered the bivalent vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Watertown Regional Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Vikram Goyal said the hospital encourages people to talk with their doctor to be sure the vaccine is the right decision.
“We support the FDA’s rigorous process for vaccine approval to quickly and safely make available immunity-boosting agents that protect ourselves and each other from highly infectious diseases,” Goyal said.
Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist and COVID-19 public information officer for the Jefferson County Health Department, said when an individual is vaccinated the person’s body only responds to the viral targets that the vaccines target.
“That’s why the updated vaccines offer improved protection against newer variants of the virus; it includes updated ‘instructions’ for the body to prepare for infection against those viruses,” he said.
He said people who had severe illness with COVID-19 might experience organ damage affecting the heart, kidneys, skin and brain systems. Inflammation and problems with the immune system can also happen, in addition to ‘long-COVID,’ which can include prolonged cough, brain fog and fatigue.
“Vaccination helps to reduce the risk of impact on these systems,” Jakvani said.
Misinformation slows vaccination rates
Jakvani said there are some myths keeping people from getting the bivalent vaccine.
“There are many factors including awareness about the shots or the prevailing narrative that the pandemic is ending,” Jakvani said. “Confusion in the public health messaging surrounding booster supply, availability and eligibility, and limited funding for rolling out vaccination campaigns have also resulted in slow booster uptake across the country.”
He said other myths include those related to reproductive health, safety of efficacy of the vaccine, side effects, the technology or possible controversial substance used in the production of the vaccine or that the vaccine can infect an individual.
Jakvani said there are other myths related to tracking devices within the vaccine or the vaccine causing DNA alteration.
He said some individuals believe once they have COVID-19 they’re immune from getting it again.
“For those who have been infected previously, studies show that after natural infection with a particular strain of SARS-CoV-2 (which causes the COVID-19 virus), people do tend to develop significant levels of virus-fighting antibodies against that version of the virus,” Jakvani said. “That response may even, in some cases, be broad enough to provide protection against a wider range of different strains of the virus. If you are infected, the immune system responds to all of the different proteins that the virus makes.”
Getting the word out
Jakvani said getting good information to smaller communities and workplaces can be done to get additional people vaccinated. Specifically, this involves bringing vaccines directly to the people, he said.
Jakvani said since the start of the pandemic partnerships with long-term care facilities and housing communities have been successful in reaching local populations with low vaccination rates.
He said both Dodge and Jefferson counties have also worked to make vaccines available outside normal working hours and through mobile sites and used social media to promote information.
Jakvani said in Jefferson County other efforts included a door-to-door campaign with businesses and discussions with residents about their fears and concerns at community events.
