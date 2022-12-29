Longtime Watertown YMCA Branch Executive Director Kay Nord to retire in March
Kay Nord, the current Watertown YMCA branch executive director, says she will retire in March 2023 after 43 years of service.

Kim Schooley, the YMCA’s current youth development branch executive director, has been named her permanent replacement. The two will work together for the next several months to ensure a smooth transition, Nord said.

