Longtime Watertown YMCA Branch Executive Director Kay Nord to retire in March

Kay Nord, the current Watertown YMCA branch executive director, says she will retire in March 2023 after 43 years of service.
Kim Schooley, the YMCA’s current youth development branch executive director, has been named her permanent replacement. The two will work together for the next several months to ensure a smooth transition, Nord said.
Nord began her career at the Watertown YMCA in Oconomowoc and through her early years held positions in many areas, from member services to aquatics to youth sports, and eventually as program operations director. Her focus shifted to the Watertown community in the fall of 2008 when the YMCA began interim management of the Health and Wellness Center of Watertown. Officials asked Nord to serve as its interim director. The Watertown Area YMCA was formally established in December 2009. Nord was named its branch executive director, a position which she has held for 13 years.
“I have been very blessed to be a part of an amazing organization for 43 years,” Nord said. “The Watertown YMCA will always have a very special place in my heart. The staff members are the best, they are what makes going to work every day so much fun. I am so excited for the future of the YMCA and the Watertown community, there are some great things happening here.”
Nord referred to the $16-million purchase of the former Bethesda corporate office building and 90 adjacent acres on the city’s south side. The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation purchased the property in August 2021. The purchase lays the groundwork for a new YMCA, expanded child care and more affordable housing in the city.
The former corporate center is undergoing renovations and plans to reopen in summer 2023 as The Collective, said Tina Crave, Foundation president and CEO.
Creation of a new, high-quality early care and education center with capacity to serve 126 children. The center will offer better than industry average wages for staff and the YMCA intends to develop relationships with area businesses related to childcare fees for their employees to stabilize the child care industry as a whole.
The Collective will serve as an innovation center, piloting best practices for childcare business sustainability. Outreach from The Collective to early care and education providers in Dodge and Jefferson counties will connect the providers with resources to improve quality of care.
The Watertown Area YMCA also announced its plans for The Collective to be the future home of the new, full-size YMCA, which would be constructed in two phases based on the support of community donors.
The first phase would relocate current operations from the old Watertown High School with amenities including a gymnasium, wellness and free weight center, aerobic activity studios and youth center, YMCA CEO Jon Lange has said. The second phase would center on the addition of a state-of-the-art aquatic center facility for instruction, recreation and water safety.
“Watertown has a lot of great things to offer the community,” Nord said. “It will be difficult to leave here.”
Nord said she timed her retirement to match her husband’s retirement this past March.
“Would I have loved to be the director of the new branch? Yes,” she said. “I hope I have helped lay the foundation for the new YMCA in Watertown. I am totally fine with where I am right now and my decision to retire.”
Nord wants to spend more time with her grandchildren and family in Oconomowoc. She may even take on a part-time job somewhere, she said.
“I will most likely wait before I make a decision on finding a part-time position,” she said. “Family first.”
