John Ertl may not know the future of Watertown’s Riverfest, but he certainly knows the festival’s past.
“It’s been a labor of love, and it’s been well worth it,” the 75-year-old music promoter said.
Ertl has been with Riverfest for its entire 35-year run. Although he had thoughts of leaving Riverfest in 2020, he stayed on for another year with fellow festival organizer and longtime friend, Tom Schultz. The two are as much a fixture at Riverfest as the festival itself. Over the years, they’ve watched as trends in attendance and the popularity of some events has waned.
Ertl and Schulz’s respective retirements come as the Watertown City Council reviews a possible future for the long-time Riverside Park summer draw, following reports that the festival lost money on two successive years. The city’s finance committee has reviewed the festival’s finances, but no formal decision about the festival’s future has yet been made.
However, for Ertl, the decision is personal.
“I’ve done this my entire life,” Ertl said. “It’s just time to walk away. I’ve done this long enough.”
Ertl was in charge of entertainment at Riverfest. One of the formulas he used was music popular among people between the ages of 17 and 24.
That idea was often shelved in favor of acts the overall community enjoyed, Ertl said.
“Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t,” he said. “You learn with each year.”
Some people wanted to have music based on their personal taste rather than the big picture, he said.
That idea didn’t last long.
“You need to take the entire community into account when picking entertainment such as music,” Ertl said.
Matching each band with the day of the week they could perform was also challenging.
“We wanted to hold people on the grounds longer—to buy food and beverages and go on the amusement rides—but now people are coming earlier and leaving earlier,” he said.
One solution was an afternoon headliner with it tied to the car show and craft fair, which are big draws.
“All of the pieces needed to fit together like a giant puzzle,” Ertl said.
That includes the carnival midway.
“The midway has a generational focus so adults in their 40s and 50s can bring their children down to enjoy the rides,” he said. “It’s a family-friendly activity, and it keeps those families on the Riverfest grounds.”
Riverfest has done away with its kids stage, but has replaced it in recent years with roving acts like magicians. There has even been a caricature artist added on the grounds.
“We really try to have something for everybody at Riverfest,” he said.
Keeping people at Riverfest also presents a challenge.
Riverfest closed late in its prime—about 10 or 11 p.m. on Sundays—but then organizers decided to close the festival earlier on Sundays.
“It’s a statistical fact that people’s mindsets begin to shift at 5:30 p.m. Sundays from the weekend to Mondays and going back to work,” he said.
Fireworks have also drawn diminishing crowds.
“Fireworks just don’t have the same staying impact on people as they did in the past,” he said.
This is where he and Schultz disagreed.
“We didn’t always agree on certain musical acts or entertainment, but, in the end, we looked at what the community may want and went that route,” Ertl said.
Some people wouldn’t come into Riverfest to watch the fireworks, but would have their own personal parties outside of the festival to watch them. A popular viewing spot for the fireworks is Oak Hill, adjacent to Riverside Middle School.
“That took away from people coming onto the Riverfest grounds and spending money with us,” he said.
Following Riverfest, he and the other organizers would take about a three-month break and then begin scheduling the national acts by Dec. 1. That included regional headliners such as Big Al and the HiFi’s, Johnny Wad and the Love Monkeys.
“It’s all about timing with getting those bands booked,” he said. “You can’t wait. Otherwise, you won’t get them to come to Watertown. You have to be on your game.”
