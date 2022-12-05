Live Nativity a 'holiday favorite' By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Ed Zagorski Author email Dec 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Natalie, from left, Weston and Nathan Rehbaum participated as angels in St. Luke’s Live Nativity on Friday. Ed Zagorski Buy Now The 5 p.m. Live Nativity presentation—held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Watertown—brought nearly a 100 people out Friday night to see the event. Ed Zagorski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 5 p.m. Live Nativity presentation—held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Watertown—brought nearly a 100 people out Friday night to see the event.The presentation lasted about 15 minutes with one beginning every half hour Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.The Live Nativity presentations gave the public an opportunity to get the real spirit of the Christmas season, the birth of Christ.Many farm animals, as well as a camel, were available for close viewing. Many of the animals could have been at the birth place of Christ more than 2,000 years ago.The Live Nativity is an outreach program of Watertown’s four Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Churches. They are St. John’s, St. Luke’s, St. Mark’s and Trinity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lake Mills insurance agent charged with child sex offenses Oconomowoc woman identified as having been killed in crash Fort Woman Who Killed Grandmother, Burned House Sentenced to Life 'Miracle': Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water Four fatal crashes over holiday weekend in Watertown area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-1
