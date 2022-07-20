With extreme heat being of particular concern this week in Europe, those who like more moderately hot weather will be rejoicing, at least, for the remainder of this week in Dodge and Jefferson counties, as Mother Nature has plenty of it on hand.
According to the National Weather Service at Sullivan, the region from Watertown south to Fort Atkinson will reach daily highs of near 90 degrees at least through Saturday. Nights will offer a few breaks, with lows in the middle 60s.
Wednesday shows a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., with increasing clouds and a high near 82. West winds will be from 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees and a west wind of 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., but overall, the day is expected to be sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. West winds will be from 5 to 15 mph. Thursday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 62 degrees and west winds will be 5 to 15 mph, becoming light in the evening.
Internationally, Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered Tuesday amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe, as the U.K.’s national weather forecaster said such highs are now a fact of life in a country ill-prepared for such extremes.
The typically temperate nation was just the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. Images of flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering — even at the seaside — have driven home concerns about climate change.
The U.K. Met Office weather agency registered a provisional reading of 104.5 degrees at Coningsby in eastern England — breaking the record set just hours earlier. Before Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded in Britain was 101.7 degrees set in 2019. By later afternoon, 29 places in the UK had broken the record.
In southern Wisconsin, the NWS said Friday comes with a slight chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. A light, southwest wind will be increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday night there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with the evening being partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. There will be a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday comes with a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. The day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and a west wind from 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Next week may offer some slightly cooler days, with the NWS stating its early predication calls for a sunny Monday with a high near 79 degrees.
