With extreme heat being of particular concern this week in Europe, those who like more moderately hot weather will be rejoicing, at least, for the remainder of this week in Dodge and Jefferson counties, as Mother Nature has plenty of it on hand.

According to the National Weather Service at Sullivan, the region from Watertown south to Fort Atkinson will reach daily highs of near 90 degrees at least through Saturday. Nights will offer a few breaks, with lows in the middle 60s.

