LEBANON — The 90th annual Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic will be held Friday through Sunday at Lebanon Fireman’s Park, County Highway R, Lebanon.
Festivities will begin Friday co-ed volleyball tournament, which will be held throughout the weekend. Beginning on Saturday and running through Sunday will be the softball tournament. There will also be a bean bag tournament on Saturday. To register for the bean bag tournament, contact Nic at 920-925-3316. Anyone interested in having a volleyball team can contact Kory at 920-342-8083, while those interested in the softball tournament can contact Rob at 920-390-1018.
All musical entertainment for the weekend is free, with no cover charges for the bands. Area businesses helping co-sponsor the music entertainment this year are Tietz Taxidermy, United Electric, Lebby’s Pizza, Land and Legacy Group-Kevin Raether, Klecker Heating and Air Conditioning, Greeb Excavating, United Septic & Drain, Chris Mallow-Thrivent Financial, Lyons Electric, Isle Edge Trucking and River City Truck Repair. There will also be free shuttle buses from Watertown on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Friday night activities begin with fish fry baskets being served 4:30 to 9 p.m. with music by “The Downtowners until 7:30 p.m. “Dan Lepien” will take the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Lepien, a native of Sauk City, has spent the last couple of years recording music in Nashville with acclaimed producers and putting out his own brand of pure, solid, country music. On July 8th he released his most recent single entitled, “For You I Can.” He has perform at county fairs, festivals, and honky tonks in the Midwest and Nashville. Last year he performed at Riverfest in Watertown.
Also on Friday night the sporting events will begin at 5 p.m. with Lebanon Youth Baseball Pee Wee team Lebanon Fawns playing a game against Ixonia Burgundy. Following that game there will be a Rock River League Lebanon Whitetails baseball game against the Rubicon Red Sox at 7 p.m.
The Lebanon Lions will host bingo Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Also on Saturday, a free sweet corn roast will begin at 2 p.m. and will be served until gone. Beginning at 4 p.m., there will be live music by Tim Castle Country Legend Tribute 4 to 8 p.m.
The rock /country band, Rebel Grace, which is comprised of five musicians, is making a return appearance at the Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic. This band will take to the main stage Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and play until 12:30 a.m. This band formed with the purpose of bringing a mix of current country/rock hits and originals with a focus on providing high-energy entertainment. This band is made up of some of the most highly regarded veteran musicians in Wisconsin. Rebel Grace brings a vast wealth of experience, unique instrumentation plus varied tastes and interests.
Sunday’s activities will begin at 10 a.m. with an outdoor worship service. Envelopes will be provided for the church offering, on which participants may designate the offering to go to their own local church or they can have their offering given to a worthy cause designated by the fire department. One may also bring their own church envelope with the church’s name listed on it and the fire department will forward the offering to the congregation.
The picnic will be serving a chicken cordon bleu and beef tips dinner from 11 a.m. until gone. The menu include chicken cordon bleu, beef tips, mashed potatoes and gravy, rice, corn, green bean, dinner roll, milk, coffee and homemade desserts. The auxiliary is looking for donations of homemade desserts for the dinner. Desserts can include cakes, bars, pies and tortes. If you would like to donate a dessert bring it to the park on Sunday before 11 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to the dinner call 920-285-7899. There are no pre-sale tickets available.
The Lebanon Band, in its 132nd season, will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. and “Andrea & The Mods” will close out the music for the day with music from 3 to 7 p.m. Andea and the Mods is a 3-piece band covering rock, pop, and country music from the 60’s through today. They are a regular band on the Saz’s Ribs Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair.
There will also be a raffle held in conjunction with the Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic. Tickets for the raffle may be purchased at the Bank First in Watertown, Lebanon businesses or from any fire department member before the picnic and at the headquarters stand during the picnic. Donations also to the Lebanon Fire Department can be made at the headquarters stand.
The free shuttle bus from Watertown to Lebanon will run from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday. Busses will be running on a ½ hour rotating basis from Watertown. Stops will be at the Fourth Street parking lot, First St. parking lot and also at the corner of Main and Washington streets in Watertown. The last call at Lebanon Fireman’s Park is at 12:15 a.m.
There will be hamburgers, cheese burgers, hotdogs, brats, French fries, onion rings, chicken strips, corn dogs, beer, wine coolers, soda and bottled water, plus the picnic will be serving Lebanon’s Lebby’s pizza.
The Lebanon Fire Department Auxiliary will be having a craft beer stand offering 12 varieties of beer and wine.
The Lebanon Fire Department Auxiliary will also be offering some youth activities, including a youth obstacle course on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., plus a firemen meet and greet.
The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will operate the ice cream stand and games below the band shell serving Schwan’s ice cream, root beer floats, nachos supreme, Tietz Family Farms popcorn, glow necklaces, and offering old-fashioned carnival games, including fish pond, duck pond, dice toss, soda ring toss, bean bag toss and ping pong throw.
The annual picnic is a fund-raiser for the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department.
This year is the Lebanon Fire Department’s 91st year of service. Money raised goes towards training costs, equipment purchases and expenses. Volunteers are needed to help in various stands at the picnic, including helping with parking, hamburger stand, Sunday dinner, craft beer stand, softball stand, and headquarters stand. If any individuals or organizations would like to volunteer, donate or need more information, call 262-751-5973. Information about the picnic can be found at www.facebook.com/LebanonFiremansPicnic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.