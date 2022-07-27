LEBANON — The 90th annual Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic will be held Friday through Sunday at Lebanon Fireman’s Park, County Highway R, Lebanon.

Festivities will begin Friday co-ed volleyball tournament, which will be held throughout the weekend. Beginning on Saturday and running through Sunday will be the softball tournament. There will also be a bean bag tournament on Saturday. To register for the bean bag tournament, contact Nic at 920-925-3316. Anyone interested in having a volleyball team can contact Kory at 920-342-8083, while those interested in the softball tournament can contact Rob at 920-390-1018.

