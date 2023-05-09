TOWN OF LEBANON — After Saturday’s groundbreaking for their new historical society building, Lebanon can add another page to its own history book.
Both community and historical society members met late Saturday afternoon to hold a commemorative groundbreaking ceremony at N1712 County Highway R in the town of Lebanon to celebrate the start of the construction of its newest building.
The new 5,184-square-foot building will feature a genealogy center and library, “Uniquely Lebanon” display room for large artifacts, an office, snack and meeting area and a warehouse and storage room. The new building will enable them to create a library and genealogy and research center for generations to explore. It will also provide additional space for organizers to accept more historic artifacts from local families.
“The new building will enhance our ability to preserve our community’s rich history and engage others in discovering and exploring their roots within Lebanon,” said Lebanon Historical Society Vice President John Uhlman.
Local contractor Allen Genz, owner of AG Contractors of Watertown will be the general contractor. Many of the other building services and related-construction activities will be done by local subcontractors.
Officials expect construction to be finish by fall 2023.
Fundraising efforts for the new building were spearheaded by Lebanon Historical Society President Edward W. Raether.
“It was hard work, and we just can’t thank the many generous donors, who have made this dream a reality,” he said. “I can’t believe we are only a short $80,000 away from reaching the fundraising goal.”
The other historical society officers include: John Uhlman, vice president; Pam Conway, secretary/treasurer; and directors Marilyn Koepsell, Wally Nass and Robert Krueger.
The Lebanon Historical Society, a nonprofit organization, was incorporated in the state of Wisconsin in 1997 and has over 300 members.
The society also has the Karl Greve Log Cabin Museum, which shows a glimpse into the first homes built between 1843-1860 by Lebanon immigrant settlers and the Old Lebanon Town Hall in 1890, which is also a museum. Both are located within the town of Lebanon in Trechel Park, W4672 Ivy St. and are open 1 p.m.-4 p.m. April through November on the first Sunday of each month.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.