The citywide program of having residents voluntarily bag their leaves or rake them to the curb for Watertown Department of Public Works employees to pick up with machinery will again continue this fall.
The discussion, which began at last month’s Watertown Public Works Commission, continued with common council members Tuesday.
Although no estimates were mentioned, Watertown Council President Chris Ruetten, who also sits on the Public Works Commission, said city staff determined the combination of residents leaving bagged leaves on their curbs and others taking them to the city’s yard waste site were deemed the most cost effective option to carry this program into the future.
According to the minutes of the Watertown Public Works Commission, “placing leaves in bags minimizes the amount of loose leaves clogging the storm inlets and sewers during rain event, and will better manage program costs by reducing the amount of staff needed on a route and the amount of specialized equipment needed, which is only used in fall.”
The minutes also stated, “The majority of residents continued to rake the leaves to the terrace for collection by the leaf suckers.”
Watertown Public Works Director Jaynellen Holloway was asked at the July Public Works Commission meeting what feedback she received. Holloway said it was a a “handful of complaints,” according to the minutes.
Holloway said at the same meeting that leaf pickup is often slowed by the machinery breaking down. She said the city owns four of the leaf collection machines, but at least one of them was down each week and another week all four were down last fall season.
Ruetten said Tuesday city staff checked several retail outlets and found the leaf bags at Menards were the cheapest at less than $1 per bag. He said the city will purchase 1,000 bags to give to residents. Ruetten said the bags will be given away at city hall and the yard waste site, street department and the engineering department, but the time and day have yet to be determined.
Ruetten said the bags can be purchased anywhere.
“Since they’re fairly inexpensive, we have asked retailers to stock up on them because we want to transition to bag pickup,” Ruetten said.
He said the state Department of Natural Resources looks favorably on communities who have their residents bag leaves versus using the machinery to vacuum them up.
“It reduces the amount of phosphorus that may end up in the Rock River,” he said.
Watertown Assistant City Engineer Andrew Beyer said leaves have a high phosphorus content.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said if there are elderly or disabled individuals who can’t take their bags to the curb, the city can help.
Ruetten and McFarland also stressed that only leaves be placed in the bags and not sticks or rocks, which can damage city equipment.
