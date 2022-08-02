JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department is hosting its 8th Annual National Night Out Wednesday at the Jefferson County Fair Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community,” said Officer Jim Jelinek of the police department. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
National Night Out is a Nationwide program that is in its 39th year.
Jelinek invited the public to join area law enforcement officers on Wednesday evening.
“There will be many displays from local police, fire, utilities, the department of public works and local officials, as well as many activities for kids and families to participate in,” he said. “Many local businesses will have display booths and food and beverages will be available for purchase from Red Line BBQ and Ken’s Big Bar. Please join us for a very family-friendly, fun-filled evening. Come out and get to know your first responders and neighbors. We look forward to meeting the public, as well.”
This year’s event will have many highly trained and friendly dogs on hand.
“Multiple K-9 Units will be in attendance, along with the Jefferson County Humane Society, Custom Canines Service Dog Academy and the Whitewater Area Mounted Search and Rescue Team will have some horses on display,” Jelinek said.
REACT Mercy Health will be landing with a medical transport helicopter at 6:30 p.m. The helicopter will be on display until take off near 7:30 p.m.
Kid’s activities include Eagles Nutrition with a scavenger hunt; Rock River Chimney & Fireplace with a chimney and tools for all to try out, along with Bingo; a dunk tank with a number of community, school and police representatives taking their turn being dunked; the National Guard rock-climbing wall and Jefferson Parks and Recreation, with several recreational things to do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.