The Latino Academy of Workforce Development will hold its annual “Tapping the Untapped Workforce” career fair from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 11 at the Watertown Public Library, 100 S Water St., according to a press release.
The event is both a time for employers to introduce their businesses and industries as well as an opportunity for participants to learn about and apply for open positions, according to the release.
The career fair is free and open to the public.
The career fair model by the Latino Academy is intended to draw participation from the community.
The event is structured to work for families by providing free childcare, children’s activities, and food.
The late afternoon to early evening scheduling aims to accommodate school and work schedules. Job candidates are more likely to attend if it’s an event for the entire family, according to the release.
Many, if not most, participants in these career fairs are currently employed and attend because they are looking for better careers with more family-sustaining pay and benefits.
Most importantly, the Latino Academy implements its highly successful word-of-mouth, grass roots, community partners, and proactive marketing efforts among its more than 2,200 community members that it serves annually in Dane County and surrounding cities.
