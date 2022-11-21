Patrick Voegeli visited Thursday’s career fair to see what jobs were available.
“I’m just here picking up some applications and looking to see who is hiring,” he said.
Voegeli was joined by Shirley Wolf, who was also looking for a change.
Although she didn’t give any specifics, Wolf was busy speaking with potential employers about a new career.
“It can’t hurt to be here and take some information with me,” she said while talking with prospective employers at the YMCA, 425 S. Eighth St.
Latino Academy of Workforce Development put on the career fair to introduce and expose career opportunities and connect with leading industry companies that are hiring, explained Margarita Avila, who serves as the director of workforce development with Latino Academy of Workforce Development.
Bonnie Hertel, executive director for the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber is a strong organization, but it needed this partnership to connect with the Latino community in the city. She said the goal was to allow only businesses that would pay $15 per hour or more.
“This event was great for residents who were looking for a new job or a better career opportunity,” Herrtel said.
Avila said there were 36 businesses participating in the career fair. Those included: Bell Laboratories, Cloute, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, Daybreak Foods, Fisher Barton, Fort HealthCare, G&V Machine Company, Ixonia Bank, Jones Dairy Farm, Madison College, Opportunities Inc., Service First Staffing, The Marquardt, U.S. Cellular/MK Cellular, Watertown Regional Medical Center and WisPak.
Hertel wasn’t certain whether there would be another and that Thrive Economic Development, The Latino Academy and the chamber would need to meet again to discuss it.
Either way, she said, it was a special event to have in the city.
“We were very happy to have this partnership with Thrive Economic Development and The Latino Academy,” she said. “This event would have not been possible without this partnership.”
