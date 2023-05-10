top story hot Lane closure of westbound land of East Main Street between First to Water streets By The Daily Times Staff Ed Zagorski Author email May 10, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City crews will be working on the north side of East Main Street between First and Main streets (Cole) bridge Thursday.Work will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue during the day.While crews are working, traffic lanes will remain open, but shifted away from the work area.While the work is performed, parking will temporarily be removed on both sides of the street within this area. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Riverhouse on the Rock: New 101-unit luxury multi-family development coming soon The Daily Times Staff 12 hrs ago Local News Lebanon celebrates groundbreaking of new historical society building Daily Times Staff May 9, 2023 Local News Watertown Fire Department sees record year in calls for service Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 5, 2023 Local News Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 3, 2023 Trending Now Amachree: ‘It’s a weak victory for them’ Riverhouse on the Rock: New 101-unit luxury multi-family development coming soon Searchers look for missing boy in remote Michigan park Police called to domestic dispute, standoff Hustisford Junior prom court Stocks Market Data by TradingView
