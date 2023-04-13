Born and raised in Peru, Raisa Torres has found everything she has been looking for in Lake Mills.
Torres, 33, opened the doors to her very own art gallery, The 11th Niche, at the end of March.
Born and raised in Peru, Raisa Torres has found everything she has been looking for in Lake Mills.
Torres, 33, opened the doors to her very own art gallery, The 11th Niche, at the end of March.
The 11th Niche is located above RE/MAX Community Realty at 112 S. Main St. Visiting hours are Monday to Friday from 10-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.
When visiting, guests might even see Torres working on her art, since the gallery is also her workshop.
“I’ve painted my whole life, I have my first memories coming back from school as a kid excited to do homework, which was painting and drawing,” she said.
To welcome visitors into the new Lake Mills’ art gallery Torres has her own paintings on display to purchase, in a collection named “The emotions that shape us.”
After earning a degree in marketing and working eleven years for tech companies, Torres said she knew she should be doing something else with her life and decided “to give it a shot.”
She received a life coaching certification in 2022, and she felt a huge pull to express through art all she had learned about the complexity of human emotions, she said.
Her artwork aims to inspire people to be one with their own emotions and to question them, Torres said.
“I hope people can get the message through my paintings that expressing themselves and emotions can be so hard sometimes,” she said. “There are more emotions (than just happy and sad, for example). I want to talk about it through my paintings. Going through emotions is just a part of being a human being and I want people to understand that, that is okay.”
She pulls from the modernist, cubist and surrealist movements for her artwork. She loves to craft simple strokes to move big emotions. Less lines and more feel allow viewers to create their own interpretations and give life to each painting, according to her website.
Originals of her artwork will be shown in upcoming art fairs, such as a Minneapolis art fair, a St. Louis art show and a Duluth art show. Details will be provided closer to the dates.
Four times a year, with every season change, the Lake Mills gallery will change with other pieces of artwork.
“There are many, many great artists that aren’t that well known,” she said.
With her love to travel, Torres will explore work from artists around the world through her gallery.
She also wants to showcase handmade jewelry from artists in the future.
After moving from Lima, Peru’s bustling capital, Torres has found a quiet city of Lake Mills to be comforting.
“Where I was living in Peru, it’s a big city,” she said. “It’s very noisy and crowded, I wasn’t very inspired there. Coming here gave me that inspiration, also to find this nice place, that was a big push.”
The timing for moving from Peru to Lake Mills could not have been more perfect, she said.
“What I needed to do was start this seriously,” she said. “I’m very glad that everything has happened. I’m so glad with the timing and with life there’s always opportunities to keep going and growing.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.