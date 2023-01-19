Knickerbocker Ice Festival
Buy Now

John Haas created this elephant ice sculpture last year during the Knickerbocker Ice Festival.

 Contributed

Legendary Lake Mills is hosting its annual Knickerbocker Ice Festival the first weekend of February on Feb. 3-4.

The official coronation ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 4, at TT’s Timeout in Lake Mills.

Load comments