JEFFERSON — A Lake Mills man faces more child sex charges in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Tyler C. Speth has been charged with additional counts of soliciting a child for prostitution, sexual intercourse with a child, child enticement and sexual assault of a student by school staff.
Speth, 31, had already been facing one count each of exposure of his genitals to a child and exposure of intimate body parts to a child, both felonies, and sexual intercourse with a child, a misdemeanor.
The latest criminal complaint does not indicate why he was charged with a school-related child sex offense.
The Lake Mills insurance agent sexually assaulted a minor employee, and offered to pay them for kissing and groping, authorities said in the initial complaint.
Speth allegedly had illegal sexual contact with the worker at his American Family Insurance agency on or between June 20 and Nov. 1.
Law enforcement officers contacted the victim for an interview on Nov. 1, according to the documents. The victim is identified in court documents as “Victim 1.”
Victim 1 “had started working at a local insurance agency, American Family Insurance, in June, 2022,” the complaint stated. Speth “had sexually assaulted (victim 1) and offered to pay … for ‘innocent favors’ like kissing, groping and making out.”
Some of the incidents occurred in the basement of the insurance agency, the victim told police. The victim felt that Speth was “manipulative,” according to court documents.
The complaint includes graphic detail describing Speth’s alleged offenses.
The latest charges in a complaint show an alleged victim with the same birthdate as the alleged victim described in the first criminal complaint on file in Jefferson County.
Speth entered pleas of not guilty to his first three charges in late December. A motion hearing is set for 3 p.m. on March 3.
If convicted on all charges, Speth could face up to 64-and-a-half years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.
Speth is free on a $25,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with the victim, have no discussion of the case with a witness and have no unsupervised contact with any minors, with the exception of his own children. He is also not to leave the State of Wisconsin and he was ordered to surrender his passport to the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office.
