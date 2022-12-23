The Lake Mills City Council voted to create a unified fire and EMS department, taking a step forward after a year of murky debate on the future of EMS service in the city.
The move potentially avoids a funding referendum for the spring elections. City officials said they would work to determine whether additional funds would be required based on participation from nearby townships.
Alders voted 3-1, with one abstention, to have the City Manager blueprint the new service model, which will entail hiring four new full-time staffers while continuing to rely heavily on volunteer and paid-on-premise responders.
The chosen model would use full time staffers during the weekdays, and depend on volunteers and paid-on-premise staff for evenings, weekends and calls that require additional hands on deck.
Alders Greg Waters, Liesa Kerler, and Michelle Quednow voted in favor of the motion.
Waters said he sees a slimmer joint department manageable first step in a transition towards full-time responders.
“It gives us a lower cost … and it gives us flexibility,” Water said. “Over time, if we do see volunteerism continue to decline, it gives up the option to add staff down the road. We may have to do that under a referendum later, or maybe at that point we can do it under a budget.”
Alder Catherine Bishop voted against the proposal. During discussion, she said she preferred the city use a private contractor because of the cost.
Alder Steve Fields abstained from the vote because he is a volunteer with Lake Mills EMS, a potential conflict of interest.
Since January, the council has deliberated under a ticking clock. The non-profit Lake Mills EMS and the city plan to cut ties after June 2023.
At their Dec. 20 meeting, alders deliberated among three service models, two of which entailed a joint fire and EMS department and one proposal from a private ambulance provider.
The combined department model has long been at the top of the council’s list of options, and has been endorsed by staffing consultant McMahon, hired by the city this fall to evaluate its options. McMahon presented its recommendation at a Dec. 6 meeting to bring EMS services under city administration and hire an EMS captain and six full-time employees, cross-trained as firefighters and EMTs. That plan would have cost the city an additional $696,000 in staffing costs alone, almost certainly requiring an April referendum to fund.
At a Dec. 15 work session, alders had asked city staff to come up with a less costly version of the joint department. That alternative, which eliminates three of the recommended positions and roughly $273,000 in wages and benefits, is what the council ultimately chose to pursue.
The decision was a balancing act between how much the city was willing to pay and the level of service that residents can expect, staff said.
A slimmed-down joint department, while cheaper, would not fully solve the city’s staffing woes, City Manager Drake Daily wrote in a memo to the council.
“The costs are significantly reduced; however, due to the heavy reliance on a shrinking volunteer workforce, this model of service may not be sustainable,” Daily wrote. “Additional full-time staff may become necessary in the near future.”
Daily was not yet sure if the chosen path would require an April referendum to fund. The city’s expenses for a joint department will depend in part on buy-in from the townships of Lake Mills, Aztalan, Milford and Waterloo. Those towns are a part of the current LMEMS service area, and pay a share of the non-profit’s operating costs.
The city will need to negotiate with the townships to see if, and at what rate, the towns would pay for the new department’s services. If any of the townships choose to seek other providers, the city’s costs would increase.
Daily said the city had not yet had conversations with the townships regarding their expectations.
The next month will be a busy one for city staff, as the council will need to negotiate with the townships in order to develop a final budget for the new department. If that budget does require a referendum to operate, the deadline for the city to submit language and numbers for an April ballot question is Jan. 24, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.