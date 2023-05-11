Kyle Ellefson to return to Johnson Creek as Village Administrator

File photo of Johnson Creek Village Administrator Kyle Ellefson being sworn-in by village clerk Joan Dykstra in 2016. At left is village board chairman John Swisher.

 File photo

JOHNSON CREEK — The Village of Johnson Creek has hired a new administrator and it’s a familiar face, according to a press release.

Kyle Ellefson — who served as the board’s interim administrator since November, and previously served as the chief administrator from 2016 to 2020 — will again take the position of Village Administrator.

