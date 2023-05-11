Kyle Ellefson to return to Johnson Creek as Village Administrator

JOHNSON CREEK — The Village of Johnson Creek has hired a new administrator and it’s a familiar face, according to a press release.
Kyle Ellefson — who served as the board’s interim administrator since November, and previously served as the chief administrator from 2016 to 2020 — will again take the position of Village Administrator.
Ellefson will be leaving his current role as Administrator for the City of Columbus, and has previously served as the Administrator for the City of Kewaunee. Ellefson is expected to begin his duties on June 5. Effective since Friday he has agreed to assist the Village as the interim Administrator.
Ellefson also worked under contract with the board as the interim administrator following the Nov. 9 departure of John Cohn. Cohn took a position with the Village of Vernon in Waukesha County.
Ellefson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia University of Wisconsin in the Administration of Criminal Justice, as well as a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Ellefson has also been designated as a Credentialed Manager by the International City-County Manager’s Association, which is in recognition of his education, experience, adherence to high standards of integrity, and an assessed commitment to lifelong learning and professional development, according to a media release.
“The Village Board is very excited to have someone with Kyle’s experience and professionalism join us,” said Village Board President John L. Swisher in a statement. “We’ve made progress on several really important issues recently, but having Kyle on board gives us someone we can rely on to help the Board accomplish our goals as we work on developments in the Village, upcoming public works projects, utility needs and improvements, and budget challenges,” Swisher continued.
Ellefson and his wife, Tina, have three children and have been married for more than twenty-four years. Some of Ellefson’s activities include being a member of the Wisconsin City-County Management Association, a Board member of the Columbus Area Endowment, a Rotary International member, and participating in FFA Alumni activities, according to the release.
Ellefson’s appointment follows the appointment of Bruce Peterson to as the permanent fire chief in March. Both positions had been empty for a stretch of several months, while village board members worked to hire full-time replacements.
