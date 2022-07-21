Kuehl Memorial Scholarship fundraiser set

LEBANON — The third annual Kyle Kuehl Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser event will be held Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. at Lebanon Fireman’s Park on County Highway R in Lebanon.
This event will raise funds for the Kyle Kuehl Memorial scholarship. This scholarship goes to a Watertown High School senior that is pursuing a career or furthering their education in one of the agricultural pathways.
Kuehl passed away in a car accident on July 4, 2018 at the age of 21. The family has started a scholarship to keep his legacy and love for the agricultural industry alive for years to come. This is the fourth year that the Kuehl family has awarded this scholarship. The past winners include Kylie Nickels-2019, Alex Coughlin-2020, Lauren Marks-2021 and Maryann Gudenkauf-2022.
In honor of his love of farming there will be a tractor and truck parade starting at 1 p.m. beginning from the Lebanon Fire Station and they will drive up to the park. The tractors and trucks will then be on display at the park. Anyone interested in having a tractor or truck in the parade should be at the fire station at 12:45 p.m. or call 920-988-0857.
In honor of the years that Kuehl played on the Lebanon baseball teams as a youth, the benefit will be a part of the “Lebanon Family Day of Baseball.”
The Rock River League Lebanon Whitetails hardball game against the Helenville Rebels will begin at 1:30 p.m. At approximately 4 p.m., all the youth players, coaches, umpires and sponsors will be recognized that are a part of the Lebanon youth baseball program. At 5:30 p.m. the Lebanon Whitetails (Brooks-High School level team) will play against Farmington Flames-L.
The fundraiser will include silent auction items and baskets, plus a 50/50 raffle, ticket raffle and other prize raffles.
The raffle tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the fundraiser. Tickets are $5 each, or $10 for three tickets, or $20 for 8 tickets. The raffle and door prize drawings will be held at the end of the Lebanon Whitetails Rock River League game, along with the announcement of the silent auction winners. Raffle tickets can be purchased prior to the event at Local Waters (Watertown), Kathy’s Buffalo Bar (Watertown), Stoll’s Olde 109 (Lebanon) and Lebanon Sporthaus (Lebanon). One does not need to be present to win.
There will be more than 100 raffle and silent auction items, including many donations from area residents and businesses and organizations. Some of the items include area gift cards and gift certificates, a load of gravel, Brewers, Milwaukee Admiral, Mallards and Timber Rattlers tickets, clothing, food, wine, furniture, décor, outdoor furniture, zip line tour, zoo passes and museum passes, customized and furnished dollhouse and Blackstone griddle. Silent auction bids will close after the 7th inning of Rock River League game.
There will be a food stand in the middle of the park, selling brats, hamburgers, pulled pork and walking tacos. There will also be freeze pops and cotton candy available. All proceeds from the food will go towards the scholarship.
If one would like to make a donation to the scholarship fund, checks can be made payable to WACF (Watertown Area Community Foundation), with the name Kyle Kuehl Scholarship in the memo line of the check. For the address to send this to, message the Kyle Kuehl Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser on Facebook and details will be sent.
To look at photos of the many silent auction items and raffle prizes, or for more information go to Kyle Kuehl Memorial Scholarship Fundraiser page on Facebook. To give a donation, donate prizes, or more information contact 920-285-3424 or message the Facebook page.
