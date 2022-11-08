If Kelly Cotter’s cheeks were flush with color Thursday, it was with good reason—she was being sworn in as the new Village of Lowell police chief.
On Thursday, Cotter also became the second woman in Dodge County to hold the prestigious law enforcement title of chief.
Amy Yahnke, who is the Horicon police chief, was the first, and like Cotter, she also previously worked as a Lowell police officer. Yahnke was sworn in May 2022 as chief, succeeding Joseph Adamson, who retired.
Cotter, who’s been a part-time Lowell police officer for nearly 15 years, will now fill the vacancy left by Lowell Police Chief Rick Gempeler, who retired Oct. 30 after serving 27 years in the position.
She said one benefit of being a former Lowell police officer was that she’s been able to immediately begin the transition process with Gempeler’s guidance.
Cotter said she knows many of the Lowell residents already and that it will help her when she’s patrolling or walking the streets interacting with people.
As police chief, Cotter said one of her priorities is to continue interacting and building on the relationships Gempeler created in the community, something she said he has helped lay the foundation for during his time as chief.
Gempeler expressed confidence in Cotter’s ability to lead the department and help Lowell’s residents when the needs arise.
“She’s got the right temperament. She’s very humble,” Gempeler said. “It’s been exciting to see her grow. I recognized her potential early on. I think I may have dragged her along a little bit into the leadership role, because I truly think that all leaders are reluctant leaders, but they do it for the right reasons.”
Cotter, who was recruited into the role, plans to continue public safety roles in other communities along with Lowell’s part-time chief role.
When asked about how she feels being a female police chief in Dodge County, Cotter said it was difficult to have the focus put on her Thursday.
“I always put myself last,” she said. “I put Brock and my six kids first and then me. I just want to continue to help people, and this position allows me to do just that.”
Reluctant leaderCotter admitted she never wanted to be in any type of law enforcement management.
“I wanted to be the low person on the totem pole,” she said, “just going out doing the stops and taking complaints.”
She said Gempeler approached her and asked if she would be interested in the chief position. Cotter said she declined it at first, but after discussing it with her husband, Brock, she decided to go all in.
“She earned her way through training, experience and knowledge,” Gempeler said. “I trust Kelly can not only continue the relationships with the residents of the community and the village board, but will improve on them. She already has the trust of the people. Knowing that the village is in such good hands makes it much easier to leave this position after so many years.”
Driven to helpCotter said she decided to pursue a law enforcement career after she was driving home from work and traveling the speed limit.
“A woman was tailgating me and then passed me,” she said. “I thought to myself, ‘I want to do something positive to help people change the way they drive,’” she said.
While she pursued her police science degree at the Waukesha County Technical College in the summer of 2003, Cotter was also interning at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Later that summer, she joined the deputy ranks at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
She was put on second shift, which was from 3-11 p.m.
“When I would stop a car 99.9% of the time I would get a ’thank you’ from the driver,” she said. “When you’re giving someone a $200 or a $250 ticket and you’re explaining it and you get a ’thank you,’ it goes a long way with me. I always say, ‘You’re not going to be happy with the ticket I am giving you or the amount of the ticket, but this is the way I keep you safe.’ That’s the best thing I can hear.”
Keeping busyWhile working in Lowell, Cotter also began working part-time patrol for the Emmet/Lebanon Police Department on her off time.
“I always enjoyed patrolling the side roads or the township roads in Emmet and Lebanon because the farmers appreciate you coming by and will wave,” she said. “There’s not a lot of traffic on these roads, but that is why you have a township or village police department to patrol these areas.”
In 2007, she transferred from being a deputy in Dodge County to working court security for the Dodge County Circuit Courts, a role she continues today.
While working court security in 2019, someone spotted a car driving on the sidewalk outside of the courthouse. When court security rushed out to the car they found a woman in labor.
Cotter along with Dodge County Communications Director Christine Churchill and Dodge County Emergency Management Deputy Director Joe Meagher helped to deliver the baby.
If that wasn’t enough, she also enforces ordinances in the Village of Clyman, too.
“I have great flexibility in all of these positions,” she said.
Cotter said she likely gets five to six hours of sleep a night and once she’s up—she’s going.
“I have to keep moving,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.