Voters in Watertown Common Council District 1 will decide between incumbent Dana Davis and Joe Kallas in the April 4 spring election In Tuesday’s primary election, Davis nailed down 238 votes or 45% and Kallas earned 152 votes or 29% of the 526 votes cast. Joel Blase received 134 votes or 25%.

Davis is the assistant vice president of online and distance learning at Maranatha Baptist University.

