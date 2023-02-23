Voters in Watertown Common Council District 1 will decide between incumbent Dana Davis and Joe Kallas in the April 4 spring election In Tuesday’s primary election, Davis nailed down 238 votes or 45% and Kallas earned 152 votes or 29% of the 526 votes cast. Joel Blase received 134 votes or 25%.
Davis is the assistant vice president of online and distance learning at Maranatha Baptist University.
“District 1 has been my home for over 15 years and I’m very grateful for the votes from my fellow District 1 community members,” Davis wrote, in an email to the Daily Times. “My mission is to serve the residents of District 1 by being a voice of bold leadership and presenting effective solutions to the real problems that burden so many. I’m hopeful that I’ll get a chance to hear your concerns in the weeks ahead as I knock on doors and meet many of you.”
While serving District 1, Davis is also on the city’s finance and public safety committees. She is a member of the Watertown Main Street Program, Watertown Family Connections and Calvary Baptist Church.
Kallas is a former teacher, who retired from a position at Fox Lake Correctional Institution. His political experience stems from his time on the Princeton Town Board and Green Lake County Board.
“I am very happy with the results of the election,” Kallas said Wednesday. “I’m impressed with the turnout and the amount of support I have received. I am going to work to try and finish this in April.”
Kallas is also a former volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He currently volunteers with the Rock River Coalition.
